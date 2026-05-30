6,660,940 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,660,940 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,464,215,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of American Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AXP opened at $316.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.81 and a 200 day moving average of $338.90. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $286.15 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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