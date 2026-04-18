6,798 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,263,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 648.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,111 shares of the company's stock worth $178,737,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GE opened at $304.66 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.05. The company has a market capitalization of $319.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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