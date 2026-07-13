6,808 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,596,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 16,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $152.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $180.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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