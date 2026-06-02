6,836 Shares in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,836 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 85.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research decreased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $418.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $313.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $343.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.20. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $297.48 and a 52-week high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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