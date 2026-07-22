68,814 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,814 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,318 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $5,460,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Illumina by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 348,011 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $45,645,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Illumina by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,237 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

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Illumina Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of ILMN opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,394.60. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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