7,005,443 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,005,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,743,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.46% of Archer Daniels Midland at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock worth $900,195,000 after buying an additional 8,518,920 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,596 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 789,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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