7,065 Shares in Nextpower Inc. $NXT Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nextpower by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextpower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Nextpower by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nextpower by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Nextpower by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,581.56. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 240,995 shares of company stock valued at $28,661,778 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $156.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Nextpower from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

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Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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