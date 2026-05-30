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7,065 Shares in Nextpower Inc. $NXT Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Nextpower logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Flputnam Investment Management opened a new position in Nextpower, buying 7,065 shares valued at about $615,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Nextpower reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.05 beating estimates and revenue of $880.52 million coming in above expectations.
  • The stock has drawn mixed signals from insiders and analysts: executives sold shares in recent months, while Wall Street remains bullish overall with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and average price target of $146.39.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nextpower.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nextpower by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextpower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Nextpower by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nextpower by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Nextpower by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,581.56. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 240,995 shares of company stock valued at $28,661,778 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $156.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Nextpower from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextpower

Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Nextpower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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