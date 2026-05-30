7,110 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Eurizon Asset Management Slovakia sprav. spol. a.s.

Eurizon Asset Management Slovakia sprav. spol. a.s. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 28.6% of Eurizon Asset Management Slovakia sprav. spol. a.s.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.5%

BABA stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.52. The firm has a market cap of $298.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here