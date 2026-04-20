7,220 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Bought by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,220 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. IQVIA makes up 0.7% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $176.48 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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