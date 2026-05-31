7,228 Shares in nVent Electric PLC $NVT Purchased by Bearing Point Capital LLC

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $166.73 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.12.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

View Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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