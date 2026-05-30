73,415 Shares in Box, Inc. $BOX Bought by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,415 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac owned approximately 0.05% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 17,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $412,904.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 113,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,751,846. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,907,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,861,781.60. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,386 shares of company stock worth $3,505,620. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Up 6.8%

BOX opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BOX

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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