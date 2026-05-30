741,815 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 741,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,416,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,441,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTM stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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