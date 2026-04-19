74,303 Shares in Openlane $OPLN Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Openlane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Openlane during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Openlane Trading Up 3.0%

OPLN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Openlane has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter. Openlane had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.380 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Openlane news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 88,444 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $2,549,840.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,343.27. This trade represents a 58.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Openlane from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Openlane from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Openlane from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Openlane has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.50.

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Openlane Company Profile

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

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