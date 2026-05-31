75,084 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1%

MRSH stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $235.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRSH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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