81,974 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIS. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401 over the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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