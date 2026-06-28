82,100 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 104.13%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

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