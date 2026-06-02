8,300 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Old Peak Finance LLC

Old Peak Finance LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Old Peak Finance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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