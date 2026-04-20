830,989 Shares in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR Acquired by Fundamenta Capital S.A.

Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 830,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000. Inter & Co. Inc. accounts for about 4.8% of Fundamenta Capital S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fundamenta Capital S.A. owned about 0.19% of Inter & Co. Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,113,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,927,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 891,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $441.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 22nd were issued a $0.1131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Inter & Co. Inc.'s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Inter & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTR. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co. Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

Further Reading

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