83,442 Shares in Cabot Corporation $CBT Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Cabot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 227.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 598.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company's stock.

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Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Cabot's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBT

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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