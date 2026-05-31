842,661 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 842,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,589,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.05% of Altria Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,318.33. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,698 shares of company stock worth $2,449,191. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.2%

MO opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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