8,485 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Purchased by Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,734.37. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $563.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $564.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $504.56 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEXX Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEXX Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While IDEXX Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here