85,186 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 172.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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