85,458 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,833.98. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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