8,886 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Purchased by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,886 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $121,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $215,356,000 after purchasing an additional 111,317 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,299,299 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $627,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9%

APD opened at $278.37 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $307.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.21 and a 200-day moving average of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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