8,991 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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