9,166 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $491,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,359 shares in the company, valued at $51,657,085.41. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 460,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,310,799.20. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 363,510 shares of company stock worth $46,447,668 over the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.79 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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