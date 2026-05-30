Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

9,347 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Royal Caribbean Cruises logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises, purchasing 9,347 shares worth about $2.61 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional ownership of RCL remains high, with several other funds recently increasing or initiating positions and 87.53% of the stock held by institutions.
  • Royal Caribbean reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, raised guidance, and announced a $1.50 quarterly dividend payable July 2, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target of $344.05.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2%

RCL opened at $284.66 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks Still Under $50 Before the SpaceX IPO
3 Stocks Still Under $50 Before the SpaceX IPO
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines