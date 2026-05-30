9,347 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2%

RCL opened at $284.66 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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