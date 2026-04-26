93,660 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Singapore expansion — Robinhood secured in‑principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate a brokerage and is rolling out a Ventures/private-markets initiative that could broaden revenue and product diversity in APAC. Read More.

Singapore expansion — Robinhood secured in‑principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate a brokerage and is rolling out a Ventures/private-markets initiative that could broaden revenue and product diversity in APAC. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/market interest — an analyst upgrade and related coverage have driven increased searches and short‑term buying interest, supporting intraday upside. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/market interest — an analyst upgrade and related coverage have driven increased searches and short‑term buying interest, supporting intraday upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald bullish call — at least one sell‑side shop remains constructive on HOOD’s medium‑term upside, providing conviction for some investors. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald bullish call — at least one sell‑side shop remains constructive on HOOD’s medium‑term upside, providing conviction for some investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened attention/earnings focus — Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor interest and preview Q1 results due April 28, which is increasing volatility but not providing a clear directional signal. Read More.

Heightened attention/earnings focus — Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor interest and preview Q1 results due April 28, which is increasing volatility but not providing a clear directional signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview uncertainty — analysts are split on Q1, so short‑term swings may continue until the earnings release. Read More.

Earnings preview uncertainty — analysts are split on Q1, so short‑term swings may continue until the earnings release. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk — the Wisconsin DOJ sued five prediction‑market operators, including Robinhood, alleging their sports‑based contracts amount to illegal gambling; this introduces legal uncertainty and potential compliance costs. Read More.

Regulatory/legal risk — the Wisconsin DOJ sued five prediction‑market operators, including Robinhood, alleging their sports‑based contracts amount to illegal gambling; this introduces legal uncertainty and potential compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut from JPMorgan — JPMorgan trimmed its target (from $113 to $92) and moved to Neutral, which can reduce buy‑side conviction and near‑term upside. Read More.

Price-target cut from JPMorgan — JPMorgan trimmed its target (from $113 to $92) and moved to Neutral, which can reduce buy‑side conviction and near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and lowered expectations — reports of insider sales and some firms (e.g., KeyCorp) lowering forecasts add selling pressure and raise questions about near‑term momentum. Read More. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $84.71 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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