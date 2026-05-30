940,620 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,566,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,416,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,441,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $3.33 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $981.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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