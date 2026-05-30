9,450 Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Bought by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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