9,711 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Acquired by Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. Medpace makes up approximately 2.2% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 24,930.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,373 shares of the company's stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Medpace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Article Title

The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data released alongside the legal headlines showed no meaningful borrowable shares reported, suggesting the move in MEDP is being driven by news flow rather than a clear short-selling signal.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $447.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.28 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $457.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $582.00 target price on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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