9,729 Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,729 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $643.49 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average price is $571.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $697.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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