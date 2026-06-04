973,070 Shares in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 973,070 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $192,639,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of DICK'S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $71,525,000 after acquiring an additional 98,557 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,640,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.89.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE DKS opened at $224.66 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.73. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.73 and a 12 month high of $237.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 47.53%.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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