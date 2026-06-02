9,754 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by Vantus Wealth LLC

Vantus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,754 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Vantus Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,855,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,415,423 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $157,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Walmart Trading Down 1.0%

WMT opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $913.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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