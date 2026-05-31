98,063 Shares in Cigna Group $CI Bought by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,063 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE CI opened at $277.08 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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