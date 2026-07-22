98,633 Shares in Edison International $EIX Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,633 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,989,135,000 after buying an additional 953,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 7,521,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Edison International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $364,341,000 after acquiring an additional 662,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 1.1%

EIX stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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