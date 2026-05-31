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A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
A. O. Smith logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • GUARDCAP Asset Management cut its A. O. Smith stake by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 37,901 shares and leaving it with 60,555 shares valued at about $4.14 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is cautious: recent analyst actions included lower price targets and a Weiss Ratings downgrade, with the stock carrying an average “Reduce” rating and an average target price of $69.89.
  • A. O. Smith missed earnings expectations in its latest quarter, posting $0.85 EPS on $945.6 million in revenue versus estimates of $0.94 EPS and $974.06 million in revenue; the company also declared a $0.36 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of A. O. Smith.

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 37,901 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,876,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,912,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $184,182,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 273,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $137,393,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $67.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $69.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $82,126.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,732.39. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $56.80 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $974.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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