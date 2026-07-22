a16z Perennial Management L.P. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

a16z Perennial Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,640 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P.'s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $357,945,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after buying an additional 6,258,628 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Pinterest by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,801,983 shares of the company's stock worth $305,554,000 after buying an additional 3,909,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,809,693 shares of the company's stock worth $719,994,000 after buying an additional 3,669,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,065. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.66.

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Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued that Pinterest has the ingredients for another earnings beat, citing its strong surprise track record and favorable estimate/revision setup. Article Title

Several pieces argued that Pinterest has the ingredients for another earnings beat, citing its strong surprise track record and favorable estimate/revision setup. Positive Sentiment: Commentary focused on Pinterest’s improving engagement metrics and user growth, which supports the bull case that the platform is still expanding its audience and ad potential. Article Title

Commentary focused on Pinterest’s improving engagement metrics and user growth, which supports the bull case that the platform is still expanding its audience and ad potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Pinterest with Meta framed PINS as a long-term investing candidate, reinforcing the view that investors see meaningful upside if growth and monetization continue. Article Title

Coverage comparing Pinterest with Meta framed PINS as a long-term investing candidate, reinforcing the view that investors see meaningful upside if growth and monetization continue. Neutral Sentiment: Two how-to articles about creating Idea Pins and scheduling Pins may help highlight product utility and creator engagement, but they are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Article Title

Two how-to articles about creating Idea Pins and scheduling Pins may help highlight product utility and creator engagement, but they are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A second tutorial on scheduling Pins reinforces platform usage, but it is more informational than market-moving. Article Title

A second tutorial on scheduling Pins reinforces platform usage, but it is more informational than market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Pinterest has been slipping more than the broader market, reflecting ongoing investor concern about valuation despite improving engagement. Article Title

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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