a16z Perennial Management L.P. Invests $7.71 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,804 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $7,714,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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