AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Arete Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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