AAON, Inc. $AAON Stock Holdings Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings in AAON were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.46%.AAON's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,580. This trade represents a 29.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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