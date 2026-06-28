Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $100,108.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,135,361.03. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $306.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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