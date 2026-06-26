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Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,867 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its Intel stake by 8.0% in the first quarter, selling 3,867 shares and ending with 44,400 shares worth about $1.96 million.
  • Intel continues to attract mixed analyst views: the current consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $89.66, even as some firms recently raised targets or started coverage with bullish expectations.
  • The company reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $0.29 versus the $0.01 estimate and revenue of $13.58 billion, while Intel-related optimism has also been supported by AI, packaging, and semiconductor sector news.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Intel.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,400 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 0.9%

INTC stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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