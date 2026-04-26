Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.14.

View Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $516.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.33. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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