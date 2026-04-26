Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Invests $11.07 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 468,748 shares of company stock worth $47,885,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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