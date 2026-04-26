Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Invests $11.98 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,979,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,811,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 906.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,649 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,550,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 965,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 904,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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