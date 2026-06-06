Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,204 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $68,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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