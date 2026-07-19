Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103,180 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories worth $523,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after acquiring an additional 292,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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