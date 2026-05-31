Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,471 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott recently secured FDA and EU approval for its AI-powered Ultreon 3.0 tool, which could support growth in its cardiovascular imaging business and add to its medical technology momentum. Article Title

Abbott recently secured FDA and EU approval for its AI-powered Ultreon 3.0 tool, which could support growth in its cardiovascular imaging business and add to its medical technology momentum. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also obtained CE mark clearance for its Libre Duo glucose-ketone monitor, expanding its diabetes technology lineup and reinforcing innovation in one of its key growth categories. Article Title

Abbott also obtained CE mark clearance for its Libre Duo glucose-ketone monitor, expanding its diabetes technology lineup and reinforcing innovation in one of its key growth categories. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting strong Wall Street views on Abbott suggests analysts remain constructive on the stock’s long-term prospects, but the articles do not point to a new upgrade or a near-term earnings catalyst. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighting strong Wall Street views on Abbott suggests analysts remain constructive on the stock’s long-term prospects, but the articles do not point to a new upgrade or a near-term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that investors have been searching for Abbott more heavily, which can reflect increased interest, but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Zacks noted that investors have been searching for Abbott more heavily, which can reflect increased interest, but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One comparison piece argued Boston Scientific may offer more upside than Abbott, which can weigh on ABT sentiment by implying investors may prefer a rival medtech name right now. Article Title

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:ABT opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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