Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,892 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 34,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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